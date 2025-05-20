Court dissolves 17-year-old marriage to allow peaceful coexistence

A Grade ‘A’ Customary Court at Mapo, Ibadan, has dissolved a 17-year-old marriage between one Hakeem Adebayo and his estranged wife, Adebimpe, in the interest of peaceful coexistence.

The court’s president, Mrs S. M. Akintayo, said on Tuesday that it was obvious that Adebayo and Adebimpe were tired of living together as husband and wife, hence the need for the dissolution.

“In the interest of peaceful coexistence, the union between Adebayo and Adebimpe has ceased to be henceforth,” Akintayo said.

She awarded the custody of the union’s three children to the wife because they were still underage and would require the care and love of their mother.

The court’s president granted Adebayo reasonable access to the children and ordered him to be responsible for their education and general needs.

The president had earlier said that the husband could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his wife was adulterous.

She said the only evidence the husband relied on was based on hearsay from his children, which was tenable.

Furthermore, she granted an order restraining Adebimpe from harassing, threatening, disturbing, and interfering with Adebayo’s private life.

Adebayo, a construction engineer and a resident of Abekoko-Olola, Odo-Ona Kekere, Ibadan, had prayed for a divorce to prevent his children from being negatively influenced by their mother.

He argued that his wife lacked respect for him and his parents, making each day in the house one with a fresh trouble.

“When the problem got out of hand, Adebimpe moved out of my home with the three children in 2024.

“The children later told me that different men would come and visit their mother in their new apartment.

“Please, let me take charge of them, I promise to take good care of them.

“Anytime I’m not around, I will put them in my sister’s or parents’ care,” Adebayo pleaded.

Adebimpe, a medicine dealer, was, however, silent on the allegation of adultery against her, though she consented to the dissolution of the marriage.

“Please, don’t give Adebayo custody of the children because he is a drunk and he gives the children some drink at times.

“Worst still, anytime he becomes intoxicated, he beats the children and sends us out of the house,” Adebimpe claimed.

