Sanwo-Olu vows to prosecute attackers of LASTMA officers  

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says attackers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Sanwo-Olu represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made this known at the second Lagos Traffic Conference in commemoration of LASTMA’s Silver Jubilee celebration on Tuesday.

The anniversary had the theme: ”Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations.

“I want to specially recognise the men and women of LASTMA who have dedicated themselves, often under challenging and sometimes perilous circumstances, to the critical task of keeping Lagos moving.



“Your uniform represents the thin yellow line that stands firmly between order and chaos on our roads.

“Your commitment, resilience, and professionalism have been instrumental in transforming Lagos traffic management and ensuring the safety of millions of commuters every day. Thank you for your unwavering service and dedication,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the many brave officers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He said LASTMA of tomorrow would be a technologically empowered agency, equipped to tackle the complex challenges of 21st-century urban mobility.

He added that the government would invest in intelligent transportation systems powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), automated number plate recognition, and drone surveillance to enhance traffic management and incident response.

Sridhar Uttara, President, Infotran, a U.S. engineering consulting firm, in his keynote speech urged Lagos to build a Unified Mobility Control Centre and expand its Information Technology System on priority corridors.

“There is also the need to train traffic officers in Al and data tools, invest in smart mobility labs and pilot zones, ensure equity and safety in all projects and invest in research and development,” he said.

The Special Adviser on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said the celebration was not for lofty literates but for solutions.

“Officers of LASTMA are on the street of the state, not only to clear bottlenecks, but also save lives during accidents, coordinate disaster response and facilitate seamless movement of goods and service.

“LASTMA is not bind to all hurdles before them, which include inadequate growth capacity in the face of urban population growth, driver indiscipline, which remains a key trigger of accident and congestion, also the consistent right of way among commercial transport operators.

“The most concerning is public apathy towards uniform traffic personnel. These are structural, behavioral and systemic challenge.

“While they are not insurmountable, we still have opportunities, and they are also ongoing interventions under the forward looking leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu we have made significant stride,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, said local solutions to international issues makes LASTMA unique.

According to Opeifa, LASTMA remains the master stroke of public policy in Nigeria, they are designed to balance enforcement with people’s pride.

Opeifa decried the loss of some officers in the line of duty.

“I know some of the dead officers shown, this is when they were trying to make Apapa safe.

“That is the nature of what LASTMA is, you need to see these men work, suffering just to keep Lagos moving, they should be appreciated,” he said.

Earlier, the General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, while unveiling the LASTMA’s 20-year policy compendium said it would serve as the operational guidelines, mode of operation for the authority.

Bakare-Oki added that the guidelines were seriously scrutinised, worked upon by a committee within and outside the country.

“We carefully picked people that stood out in transportation and traffic management across the globe to work on this book,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highlight of the celebration was the presentation of monetary gifts to winners of the Lagos State Traffic Safety Advocacy Programme.

The best primary, junior and secondary school category, and the overall best students that emerged got an iPad each.

Sister agencies present at the celebration are the Nigeria police Force, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lagos Neighborhood Security Corp, Ogun State Traffic Management and other dignitaries.

