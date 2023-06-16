Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, Obasa, others grace 10th year remembrance of Tinubu’s mother

The Lagos State Government on Thursday organised a 10th year remembrance Fidau (Prayer) in memory of business magnate and President Bola Tinubu’s mother, Alhaja Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, his wife, Oluremi, were there.

Among those who also grace the occasion were the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; his wife, Falilat; Iyaloja-General, Chief Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; members of the Governance Advisory Council; state officials; politicians; technocrats; and friends and family of late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.

They defied Thursday’s heavy rain and converged on the Blue Roof in Agidingbi, Ikeja to offer prayers for the repose of the deceased soul.

The event was also attended by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the Chairman, Iru/Victoria Island Local Council Development Area, Princess Rashidat Adu, traditional rulers and clerics from Muslim and Christian faiths, as well as market men and women, who trooped out in large number to celebrate the late Iyaloja General of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged everyone to emulate the good virtues of the late Abibatu Mogaji and be agents of change in their immediate communities.

He described the late Mogaji as a woman of tremendous grace and resilience, a staunch advocate for the welfare and development of the grassroots, and a trailblazer for breaking barriers for women to take up leadership roles in the business circle.

He said: “On behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the Mogaji family, I express appreciation to all those who graced this event, which is the remembrance of our mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji.

“Nobody knew that the prayers Mama offered many years ago for Asiwaju and the prayers we have been having for our father, President Tinubu, would come to pass 10 years after the death of Mama.

“Our mother did great things because of her righteousness.

“She was a woman of many parts.

“Asiwaju sends greetings to you all.

“Indeed, prayers of the faithful will surely be answered.

“It may not come to pass within one or two years, but it will come to pass.

“We appreciate what Mama has been able to do during her lifetime and what she left behind.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also hinted that as prayers were being conducted in Lagos for the 10th year remembrance of late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, similar prayers, organised by President Tinubu, would also be done at the National Central Mosque, Abuja, saying: “We believe Mr. President will represent the family well.”

Speaking earlier, the Chief Missioner of Ansarudeen Islamic Society, Sheikh Abdurrahman Ahmad, in his sermon said the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji stood out because of her righteousness.

The renowned Islamic Cleric, therefore enjoined participants to emulate good conduct, noting that tomorrow would beckon everyone.

Ahmad said: “Alhaja is great in her own right.

“We are saying this not because she is mother to the President, but because she was a woman who stood tall.

“Let us be conscious of Allah and take stock of what we are preparing for tomorrow.

“I am talking of tomorrow, not Friday; tomorrow that is a leveler; tomorrow that will make you powerless.

“How best do you prepare for this tomorrow?

“It is good deeds that impact the lives of the people.

“Yesterday, some people were in power, but today they are cooling their feet where they don’t want.

“What are you preparing for your tomorrow when you are no longer in power?

“You will account for everything you have done.”

Also in his sermon, a popular preacher, Sheikh Muhyideen Bello, enjoined the audience to be watchful of their deeds if they hoped for a better tomorrow.

Bello said: Whatever position you occupy, you must do well because it has repercussions.”

During the Fidau Prayer, Muslim and Christian clerics offered prayers for the soul of the late Alhaji Abibatu Mogaji and also prayed for President Tinubu and family members, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, the executive, legislature and judiciary as well as continuous peace and progress for Lagos State and Nigeria.

