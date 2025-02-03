Sam Adeyemi marks 58th birthday with giveaways for SHIFT conference 

In celebration of his 58th birthday, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, on Monday announced the introduction of a virtual session and a 50% discount on the price for the SHIFT conference.

The cleric, according to a video posted on his official X handle, made the announcement on Sunday at the church in Oregun, Lagos state.

This was after he was given a surprise pre-birthday celebration.

In his words: “When you fly in an aircraft, there’s first class where they eat a three course meal and then you have the business class, premium economy and economy.

“The good thing is we’re all inside the plane and we will all land together. So, the promise is you will enter the hall and it is going to be a world class experience. To communicate how important this conference is.

“The execution itself that day at the Eko Hotel is going to be world class.

“This special class is a birthday gift from me, I’m supposed to be getting birthday gifts from you but I decided to give 50% of the price and it will expire tomorrow (Today) by 11:59pm. As my birthday is going like this…. it expires.

“I’m also happy to announce due also to popular demand from all over the world, there’s going to be a virtual session. People are going to be able to join virtually and the registration is open.”

Members and followers of the Sam Adeyemi took to the comments section to send good wishes and prayers to the cleric.

SHIFT CONFERENCE, hosted by Dr. Sam Adeyemi, is designed to equip partakers with actionable strategies to elevate their mindset, lead effectively, and create lasting impact — personally and professionally.

The 2025 edition of the conference is slated for February 8, 2025, and will be taking place at the Eko Hotel, Lagos State.

