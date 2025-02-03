Erotic Monday Night: My new addiction, by Tiwa Says

2025 seems to be on a roller coaster. How are we in the second month already? I know that for some people, January is for planning and mapping out strategies so the year usually starts fully in February. For me, I made my plans before the year started, but I must confess that January was slow so I’m hoping that February will be better.

One thing I’ve noticed though is that we make plans and expect them to take a life of their own, but that’s not possible. Nothing will work if you don’t work on it. And it is the energy you put into it that determines the results you get.

So we need to be more intentional about these goals, leaving nothing to chance. Gone are the days of: “If the door is shut it’s not your door.” These days, we will knock again and again and/or try different keys till it is opened. I’m all for trying new things and being unconventional this year. We break all the rules. As long as it gets the job done.

The same goes for relationship goals as well. It is interesting to see that the dating scene is evolving and more people are beginning to embrace the non-monogamous style of relationship. I know some people may kick against it, but it is working for some people and that’s all that matters. Find what works for you and your partner and flow with it.

What’s the point of being in an unhappy relationship because society says that’s the way it must be? Who makes such rules? And why should anyone have the right over other people’s way of life? If you’re not committing a crime or hurting other people, what you do with your life shouldn’t be anybody’s business.

At the end of the day, most of us are hypocrites. We criticise in public, but indulge in the same thing that we criticise in private. What happened to: “Live and let live.” There’s a reason we were not created as clones. It’s the different colours that make a rainbow beautiful. If we all acted and did everything the same way, the world would be a boring place. It’s different pieces that complete a puzzle. And that is what makes life beautiful. Our differences.

So let’s stop judging and start embracing our differences as unique pieces of a puzzle. The truth is that there is really nothing new under heaven, just modifications of what has always been.

As for me, this is the year to be more audacious. I intend to make meaningful connections with like minds while making self improvement a priority. Most importantly, I’m not going to look down on anyone going forward. It’s a mistake a lot of people make, and I’ve come to realise that sometimes it’s not about the packaging. Always look beyond the obvious.

With that in mind, I finally accepted the invitation of a young chap I had been chatting with at the gym. He offered to cook me dinner and I obliged. Interestingly he stayed in an estate close to mine.

I was pleasantly surprised when I got into his apartment. It was a tastefully furnished one bedroom apartment and it was neat. I don’t know if it was because I was coming over that he cleaned up, but even if it was, he did a good job. Nothing over the top but everything was in its right place and it looked comfortable. I felt at ease after a few minutes of being there.

He cooked a simple but quite tasty meal. After we were done eating, we sat down to talk while enjoying a bottle of sweet white wine. I asked him why he was interested in me being that I was older. He responded by saying that he was intrigued by me. He liked the way I carried myself. Besides, he had heard a lot about older women. So he was curious to know if all he heard was true.

I laughed and asked what he wanted to know exactly. He smiled and said he had never been with an older woman so he didn’t know what to expect. I moved close, cupped his head in my palms and gave him a deep kiss. I noticed that he shivered, but he responded with calm excitement. I found that really sexy. I sat astride him and kissed his neck and ears. He smelled real good and his ears were clean. I like this guy!

That really turned me on. I removed his top and mine too. I was touching and kissing him all over while whining my waist.

He touched my boobs softly. Like he was mesmerised by the texture. Then he teased my erect nipples. I moaned. “Can I taste you?”, he asked. I smiled, dragging his head down to my boobs. Wow! I loved the way he sucked my boobs. Like he was in awe, but enjoying every bit of it. I threw my head back and moaned, rubbing his head and still grinding my waist on his hard prick.

I pulled down his shorts and behold: This guy had the most beautiful prick I had seen in a while. The tip was dark pink and perfectly shaped.

The size was just perfect. Not too big and not too long. Just enough to fill in nicely. I gave him a hand job while he continued to suck my boobs. He moaned. I loved his moan. His juice dropped down my fingers and I knew it was time to ride. I guided his hard, beautiful dick in me. I gasped as he entered. It slipped in so smoothly and filled me. I was already orgasmic without thrusting.

I rode him slowly and steadily. We were both moaning. He kept saying: “Oh God, you’re so sweet.” “So are you baby,” I replied.

He squeezed my ass and pushed his dick deep in me, thrusting hard and fast. That drove both of us over the edge. We came together, panting and shaking. I kissed his head and collapsed on the couch. This guy is sweet. No jokes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he becomes my new addiction. We had two more rounds before I headed home.

I would love to hear your comments: 09161129108 (WhatsApp); Telegram: @tiwa_says; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 4