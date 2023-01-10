Salesgirl docked for alleged theft of employer’s N208,000

A 28-year-old salesgirl, Temitope Olugbamila, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing N208,000 belonging to her employer.

The police charged Olugbamila, whose home address was not provided, with stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.15 about 10a.m. at Ralph Pay Point Venture situated at NEPA Bus-Stop, Dada-Asala area of Ota in Ogun.

Adaraloye said the defendant, being a salesgirl at Ralph Pay Point Venture, sold some items worth N208,000 and allegedly stole the money.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, A. O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed.

She said the surety must have evidence of tax payment to the Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Feb.2 for further hearing.