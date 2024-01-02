Rooney sacked as Birmingham City boss after 15 matches in charge

Wayne Rooney has been sacked as Birmingham City boss after a poor 15-match run, according to Daily Mail UK.

The Manchester United legend was appointed Blues boss back in October but only managed to win just two games during his time in charge.

His dismissal comes following a 3-0 loss to Leeds on Monday night.

The loss was Rooney’s ninth in charge of the side, leaving them rooted in 20th position in the Championship.

Rooney had vowed to fight on after Monday’s 3-0 loss at Leeds, but staff were summoned to a meeting at the club’s training ground on Tuesday and informed that Rooney would be fired.

The 38-year-old former England international previously had spells in charge of Derby County and MLS side DC United.