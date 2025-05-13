Reps reject bill seeking to strip INEC of power to register political parties

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to strip the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its powers to register and regulate political parties.

The proposed bill aimed to transfer these powers to the Office of the Registrar-General of Political Parties.

The bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Rep.Abbas Tajudeen, and Hon. Francis Waive, was presented for second reading but was voted down after a voice vote conducted by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday.

Similarly, the House rejected another constitutional amendment bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, seeking to establish the principle of rotation for the offices of the President and Vice President among Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, and South West.

Other rejected bills included: HB. 2288: A bill to alter the Constitution to provide for the establishment, independence, and functions of the Offices of State Auditors-General for Local Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Area Councils.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, sought to strengthen fiscal oversight, promote accountability, and enhance good governance at the grassroots level.

Another bill sponsored by Rep. Ihonvbere, proposing to increase the number of judges in the Federal High Court to no fewer than 100, or such other number as prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

Also sponsored by Rep. Ihonvbere, this bill proposed to expand the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to include admiralty matters, shipping and navigation on the River Niger, River Benue and their tributaries, all federal ports, and carriage by sea.

Also rejected is a bill seeking to empower the National Judicial Council, in collaboration with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, to fix and review the salaries, allowances, and other emoluments of judicial officers and judiciary staff.

This bill was likewise sponsored by Rep. Ihonvbere.

A bill sponsored by Rep. Francis Ejiroghene Waive proposing the creation of Ughelli East Local Government Area in Delta State.

While some lawmakers supported the bills, others opposed them. When the question was put to a voice vote, the majority voted against.

Following the rejection, the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business appealed to the Speaker to reconsider the decision, suggesting that the bills be addressed individually rather than as a group.

However, Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Ali Jesse, raised a point of order citing Order 9, Rule 6, which requires that any decision to rescind a vote must be brought forward as a substantive motion on notice.

The Speaker concurred and directed the Committee on Rules and Business to list the motion for rescission on the order paper for the next legislative day.

