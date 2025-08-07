Remains of late Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin, for burial on Friday

The late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, will be buried on Friday, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State will lead dignitaries across the country to St. Peter’s Church, Aremo, Ibadan for the funeral service of the 43rd Olubadan.

According to the Olubadan Palace Press Secretary, Chief Solomon Ayoade, a book presentation in honour of the late Olubadan would also be held on Friday.

Ayoade said that the presentation of the book, titled: “How Not to Be a King,” would be held during the funeral reception at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

He said: “The book presentation was initially penned down to mark Oba Olakulehin’s 90th birthday and his coronation anniversary, but Kabiyesi’s demise on July 7 was responsible for the postponement.”

According to the Press Secretary, the book x-rays the life and times of Olakulehin, adding: “It also features personal reflections and testimonies from family members, friends, associates, and members of the Olubadan Advisory Council.”

Ayoade said the late Olubadan was known for his commitment to the unity and progress of Ibadanland.

NAN reports that as a build-up to the funeral, various activities are currently taking place at the late Olubadan’s residence in Alalubosa GRA, Aleshiloye and the Central Palace in Oke Aremo.

