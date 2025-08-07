NCAA seeks prosecution of K1 De Ultimate by AGF, IGP

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, to launch a thorough investigation into the incident involving Fuji musician, King Wasiu Omagbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, and a domestic airline, ValueJet.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of NCAA, Michael Achimugu, made the development known in a statement he issued on Thursday.

he incident, which occurred on August 5, 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, reportedly disrupted standard operational procedures and raised concerns over passenger conduct and airline safety protocols.

According to preliminary reports, during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, K1 De Ultimate was allegedly involved in actions that violate the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations.

While full details of the incident are still being compiled, the NCAA has emphasised the importance of upholding aviation safety standards and ensuring accountability, regardless of the parties involved.

Achimugu said in a letter addressed to both the AGF and IGP, the NCAA called for a comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws.

He said: “Furthermore, and in light of the growing concern, the Director General of Civil Aviation, Captain Chris Najomo, has also issued an advisory to the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), urging the immediate consideration and institution of a No-Fly List for K1 De Ultimate (on any commercial flight), pending the outcome of official investigations.

“This advisory is in line with global aviation standards that prioritise the safety of passengers, crew, and airline operations.”

The NCAA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of their status or public image, undermines the integrity of our aviation industry as passengers are held to the same standards of behaviour and compliance within Nigeria’s airspace.

Achimugu added: “Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.”

