Protest: Atiku condemns use of live bullets, calls attention of UN, ICC

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the alleged use of live bullets by security operatives on protesters.

The former Vice President spoke on Day 3 of the #EndBadGovernance protest following reports of deaths of protesters.

Abubakar called on the international community, including the United Nations and International Criminal Court, to focus attention on the development in Nigeria.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to address the grievances of Nigerians.

He said in a tweet on his X handle on Saturday: “I vehemently condemn the heinous act of using live ammunition on citizens peacefully protesting against bad governance, as witnessed today in Kano and Abuja.

“This is utterly intolerable and reminiscent of the dark days of military dictatorship.

“It is crucial to remind the government and security agencies of their paramount duty to ensure a safe and secure environment where citizens can exercise their right to protest without fear.

“When security forces open fire on innocent protesters, they do nothing but exacerbate tensions, transforming peaceful demonstrations into chaos.

“I refuse to believe that inciting violence is the intention of our authorities.

“I urge the international community, including the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, to closely monitor the situation in Nigeria and hold its leadership and security apparatus accountable.

“I reaffirm my counsel to protesters to steadfastly exercise their right to peaceful protest and reject any form of violence.

“Those engaging in looting and the destruction of public and private property must be isolated and prosecuted according to the law.

“By indulging in such acts, they undermine the legitimate protests and play into the hands of those who oppose their right to protest.

“President Tinubu must demonstrate true leadership by immediately addressing and implementing the demands of the Nigerian people.”

