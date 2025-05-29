Prominent Isoko monarch joins ancestors at 103

The traditional ruler of Umeh Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, His Royal Majesty Ambrose Odiri Owhe I, J.P, has passed on.

The revered monarch died at the age of 103 after a remarkable 50-year reign.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Umeh Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs (Ogbedion), marking the end of an era for the community.

According to the council, the monarch, who ascended the throne in 1975 and was officially gazetted by the then Bendel State Government in 1984, was the first king of Umeh Kingdom to be officially recognized by the state.

Speaking on behalf of the family and the council, Chief Philip Utoro, Secretary of the Ogbedion Council, read a statement signed by High Chief James Omobor, the Adheise of Umeh Kingdom, and Prince Meshack Owhe, the Azano of Umeh Kingdom.

“It is with hearts filled with grief but deep gratitude to God for an illustrious and magnificent reign that we announce the transition of our distinguished monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ambrose Odiri Owhe I, J.P,” the statement read.

Described as a symbol of Umeh’s cultural heritage, the late king’s reign witnessed unprecedented development, peace, and unity in the kingdom.

Under his leadership, Umeh transformed from a rustic riverside village into one of the fastest-growing communities in Delta State.

His son, Prince Rock Owhe, the Azano of Umeh Kingdom, has been named as the Regent and will oversee palace and kingdom affairs pending the installation of a new monarch.

In preparation for the period of mourning, the council announced the following directives: All residents are to prepare necessary supplies by Sunday, June 1.

A seven-day mourning period will begin on Monday, June 2 and end on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

No markets, farming activities, or ceremonies will be permitted during the mourning period.

All public institutions in the kingdom are to fly their flags at half-mast.

All social media platforms associated with Umeh should display the king’s photograph, and individuals are encouraged to do the same.

All titled chiefs, notables, and residents are to wear a black armband on their left arm.

As part of the traditional rites, fourteen cannon shots were fired before the announcement, followed by a minute of silence and an additional seven shots.

The monarch’s royal stool was then ceremonially covered by three Edions (quarter heads) to signal the start of the official mourning.

The community mourns a monarch celebrated for his humility, integrity, and deep love for his people. His legacy, they say, will continue to inspire generations to come.

