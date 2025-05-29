May 29: Ododo praises Tinubu for inspiring national resilience

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has extended heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his second year in office.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Ododo lauded the President for demonstrating visionary leadership and for inspiring resilience among Nigerians through bold and transformative policies.

“Today marks two years of visionary leadership under our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Your Renewed Hope Agenda has brought bold reforms, national recalibration, and a new sense of purpose across critical sectors of our economy and governance,” he stated.

He described the President’s second year as a season of harvest, emphasizing that Nigeria is beginning to experience tangible benefits of the far-reaching economic reforms initiated during the first year of the administration.

Key policy decisions such as the removal of the fuel subsidy, unification of the foreign exchange system, and reforms in the tax and financial sectors were credited for stabilizing the economy and restoring investor confidence in Nigeria.

“President Tinubu’s second year in office has been about deepening reforms, managing the effects of bold policy initiatives, and translating difficult decisions into real economic gains. We are beginning to see signs of macroeconomic stability, increased non-oil revenue, and renewed private sector interest in key sectors such as gas, agriculture, transportation and technology,” he added.

Governor Ododo also pointed at the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, Nigerian Education Loan Fund, and the administration’s push for food security and revitalization of manufacturing as clear evidence of a strategic, long-term transformation agenda.

“We in Kogi State align fully with this national direction building infrastructure, expanding access to healthcare and education, and creating opportunities for our people. The spirit of Renewed Hope is alive in our communities and in the hearts of our citizens,” Governor Ododo said.

He reaffirmed Kogi State’s commitment to supporting the federal government’s agenda by tailoring state policies to attract investment, empower youth, and extend the impact of national reforms to the grassroots.

In further support of the clean energy transition, the Governor noted that Kogi State is actively participating in the CNG revolution by training youths in conversion technology, a move he noted promotes cleaner alternatives, reduces dependency on fossil fuel, and generates sustainable jobs.

He also announced the planned launch of intra-city bus services in the state capital to ease urban transportation as part of the dividends of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kogi State, I congratulate Mr. President and all Nigerians on this important milestone. Together, we will continue to build a stronger, safer, and a more prosperous nation.

As the president marks this second anniversary in office, we celebrate your resilience, foresight, and unwavering commitment to building a Nigeria that works for all.

The journey may be challenging, but your courage and dedication continue to inspire hope and confidence across the nation,” he restated.

