Premium Times to host Employability Summit 2025

Premium Times Services Limited has announced the hosting of the maiden edition of its Employability Summit, scheduled for Thursday, June 19, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A statement by the organisers said the summit, themed “Converting Nigeria’s Demography into Assets,” aims to shape actionable solutions for Nigeria’s employment challenges, particularly among its rapidly growing youth population.

The event will bring together top government officials, private sector players, civil society organisations, academia, and experts in the development space to engage in strategic dialogue and foster impactful partnerships.

Through a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, plenary sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats, the summit will explore critical areas such as skills development, workforce readiness, vocational training, entrepreneurship, digital innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

A stellar lineup of speakers and panelists has been assembled, including:

– Niyi Yusuf, Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group

– Ziad Maalouf, Managing Director, 7Up Bottling Company

– Uyi Akpata, Immediate Past Country Partner, PwC Nigeria

– Michael Ikpoki, CEO, Africa Context Advisory Partners

– Esiri Agbeyi, Partner and Africa Family Business Leader, PwC Nigeria

– Obi Asika, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC)

– Oludare Odusanya, General Manager, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation

– Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder/CEO, Rise Networks & Interactive Studios Africa

– Kelechi Abiri, Founder, Reposebay Human Resource Limited

– Prof. Lere Baale, CEO, Business School Netherlands

– Lara Yeku, Divisional Director/Head, HR Food Commercial Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

– Nneka Eneli, Director, Workforce Outsourcing

– Samira Bello, CEO, Aadun & Co.

– Oladeinde Olawoyin, Business, Energy, and Economy Editor, Premium Times

The summit serves as a platform for commitment and action-inspiring stakeholders to reimagine the future of work and take bold steps to build a resilient, inclusive, and opportunity-rich Nigerian economy.

Premium Times is partnering with Business School Netherlands, 7Up, and The SME Scale Up to host the event.

By bringing together key stakeholders and industry experts, the Employability Summit 2025 aims to drive meaningful conversations and spark innovative solutions to address Nigeria’s employment challenges.

