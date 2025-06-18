2025 Ekinrin-Adde Day cultural festival unveiled to showcase rich heritage

The national leadership of Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association (EACDA), held a world press conference in Abuja, to unveil to the media, its grand plan to host national and sub-national participants, as well as tourists from across the globe, at this year edition of its annual Ekinrin-Adde Day festival, which is the 32nd edition.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Prince Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, announced to the press that all was set to deliver a glamorous event in the mold of iconic cultural festivals like Ojude Oba in Ijebu, the Lisabi Day in Abeokuta, Ekimogun Day in Ondo, and other cultural carnivals across the Yoruba communities in Nigeria.

Ekinrin-Adde community is a remarkably modern Okun-Yoruba community in Ijumu LGA in the West Senatorial District of Kogi State.

It is renowned for its prodigious human capital and natural resource endowment, and has made glorious contributions of eminent sons and daughters to Nigeria, who have made remarkable contributions to national development, pre and post-independence.

Ekinrin-Adde is reputed as a pace-setter in community organizing and social development initiatives.

Through organised self-help, the community has unparalleled records of firsts, among constituent communities in Ijumu local Government Area of Kogi State. It has the record of the first Secondary School, first Maternity, first Postal Agency, and the first Ijumu community to have two secondary schools, and first to have two banks- International Bank for West Africa (IBWA) in 1985, (which later became Afribank), and Ekinrin-Adde Community Bank in 1992.

The community is the native home of some highly esteemed individuals in Nigeria, notable for their strategic positions and contribution to national development.

These include but are not limited to the following:

* His Lordship, Justice John Afolabi Fabiyi (JSC), CFR, the first Okun man, and second Kogi compatriot to reach the Nigerian apex court, the Supreme Court. He retired meritoriously in November 2015.

* Gen. Julius Olakunle Oshanupin (Rtd), former GOC, 3rd Armoured Division, Jos and former Commander,Brigade of Guards, Aso Villa, Abuja.

* Navy Commander LMO Fabiyi (Rtd), former Director, Legal Services, Nigerian Navy.

* Col. Tunde Fagbemi (Rtd), former Deputy Chief of Staff, State House, Abuja and former Director, Legal Services, Nigerian Army.

* High Chief Felix Ikumapayi MFR, who retired as Director Operations, Department of State Services (DSS).

* The famous Olympic Football gold medalist, Abiodun Obafemi, MON, of the Atlanta ’96 fame.

* Prof. Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi, the current Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, who previously served as President, Historical Society of Nigeria

* Prof. Solomon Gbenga Ibileye, Provost, School of Post-Graduate Studies, Federal University Lokoja

* Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, current National Publicity Secretary, Social Democratic Party (SDP)

* Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on Finance, House of Representative, National Assembly

* Hon. Justice Alaba Omolaiye Ajileye, PhD. (Rtd), a renowned jurist and celebrated authority in electonic evidence jurisprudence

* Moses Kolade Obafemi, SAN

* Bishop Funke Adejumo, Agape Ministry, Akure, a renowned clergy and an internationally acclaimed motivational speaker

* Omoba Tunde Ajibulu, mni (Deputy Executive Secretary, UBEC)

* Prince Babajide Kolade Otitoju (BKO), Director of Current News Affairs, TVC Communications, and other numerous notable sons and daughters of the community who are making waves in different fields of human endeavours.

The annual Ekinrin-Adde Day carnival aims at raising awareness of the people and drawing attention to the pride of place that culture and tourism have in boosting social and economic development and in promoting national unity.

“Mindful that our culture is the heartbeat of our community and the thread that weaves us together as a people, the carnival is our way of proudly showcasing who we are, our culture, the noble values and traditions that define us.

“Ekinrin-Adde Day is more than a festival; it is a reaffirmation of our shared identity and the unity that we hold dear. Our characteristic deep sense of togetherness has always been our greatest strength. It is what has propelled us to achieve remarkable firsts and great milestones, thereby setting the pace, not only in Okunland, but across Kogi state and beyond.

“There are a number of activities that are lined up as part of the carnival this year. There is a six hundred million naira Infrastructural Development Fund, which, as a community-driven initiative, seeks to accelerate critical social development projects in the community, thereby, reinforcing our long-standing tradition of self-help and sense of collective responsibility; the popular Akogba Mountain Hike which has attracted large national and international participants since its inception, and a gala nite, where awards will be presented to deserving illustrious sons and daughters including friends of the community from across various part of the country, who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of our homeland, which further accentuates the national outlook of the festival, and making it an international tourism destination.

Key additional features to the festival, this year, according to Kolade-Otitoju, is the introduction of new and innovative contents such as: essay competition, which serves as a critical bridge between culture and intellect, and also seeks to teach our young people that tradition and critical thinking go hand-in-hand. The essay competition allows them to write themselves into history.

“There is also food and culinary exhibitions, vibrant cultural fashion displays; clan-based oral poetry renditions, reenactment of our traditional marriage rites and protocols, as well as homage processions to His Royal Majesty, by various groups, associations and branches of Ekinrin-Adde Community Development Association, home and abroad, and there are various competitions with fantastic cash prizes to be won.

“The rendezvous of Ekinrin-Adde Day Festival, which has assumed the status of a global cultural brand, is a sacred melting pot of nativity and a melting point between our past, our present responsibilities, our aspirations, and the collective future. It is a celebration of resilience, of innovations, of unity, and of shared purpose, showing what is possible when communities take ownership of their development.

“We are proud to aver that Ekinrin-Adde Day is fast redefining cultural tourism in the confluence state of Kogi and in Nigeria in general. The festival, which gives us a platform to celebrate and showcase our rich culture, and underscores the high premium we place on our womenfolk, and the critical role of women in sustainable development.

“Ekinrin-Adde Day reminds the world that women are central to our community’s renaissance. The festival has over the years, provided us the opportunity to document our rich history and legacy, build stronger bond of unity amongst us, and help to inspire the next generation.

“Ekinrin-Adde Day Festival is a captivating story worth telling; it’s an example the world should see. It is a powerful narrative of group identity, achievements, and collective ambition.

“We warmly welcome you to our community as we showcase Ekinrin-Adde to the world.”

