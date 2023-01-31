Polls: Sokoto Police embark on aggressive Stop-And-Search

The Sokoto State Police Command has said it will be scaling up top crime prevention actions, including embarking on aggressive Stop-And-Search Operations, in the state.

This development was revealed in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, on Monday.

Abubakar said the notice is to intimate members of the public, particularly political parties leaders, candidates and the teeming youths of the State.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Gumel, in collaboration with all members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Elections Security (ICCES) in the State will be escalating top crime prevention actions.

“This includes embarking on an aggressive Stop-And-Search Operation to weed-off any person(s) found wielding any kind of illicit weapons during political campaigns in all parts of the state.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the action came to the fore as the campaign movements by various political parties are being intensified.

Abubakar added: “The decision to embark on the drastic measures came after careful review of the ongoing campaign activities and violations of electoral acts where political supporters were sighted wielding weapons in gross violation of the relevant provision of the laws.

“By this notice, therefore, members of the public are hereby notified that there will henceforth be a thorough check along all identified routes and exit points in the State.

“Also, politicians are advised to keep prevailing on their followers on the need to remain law abiding.”

Abubakar said violators will be investigated and arraigned in court for appropriate sanction(s) in accordance with the provision of extant laws and electoral act 2022.