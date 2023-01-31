PDP member alleged to be a cultist, nabbed at APC rally with guns

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a suspected cultist and recovered two locally-made pistols and cartridge from him on January 29 at Ojuekun Area of Ilorin, the state capita.

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Monday in Ilorin.

According to Ajayi, the suspect, Safi Abolaji, who claimed to be a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was arrested at a rally of the All Progressives Congress.

The statement read: “Acting swiftly on intelligence to the effect that, at the APC political rally on January 29, 2023, at about 1530 hrs, held at Ojuekun Sarumi area, Ilorin, one Safi Abolaji, AKA Ojulari ‘M,’ age 44, of Kankatu area, Ilorin, was overpowered by public-spirited persons and policemen with two locally-made short-guns with cartridges and some charms found in his possession.

“During the investigation, the suspect, who confirmed to be an active member of the Aye confraternity, who was also just recently released from the correctional facility after serving a prison term, could not sufficiently explain his presence at the rally, having confirmed to be a member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing to establish his motive and to arrest other members of his cult group.

“The Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, CP Paul Odama, has for the umpteenth time warned criminal elements to change their ways or leave Kwara State in their own interest.

“He promised that the command would not leave any stone unturned in making Kwara State conducive for all positive human endeavors.”

Ajayi said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation into the case was concluded.