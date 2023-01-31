Joke Silva becomes member, Actors Guild Board of Trustees

The Chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria Board of Trustees, Chief Emma Ogugu, has announced veteran Nollywood Actress, Joke Silva, as a member of the board.

The Chairman of the Board made the announcement during a media briefing held in Lagos State on Monday.

Ogugu said that this had made Silva the first female board member representing the South West Zone.

Responding, Silva expressed her excitement and commitment to advance the course of the guild.

She said: “Thank you for the honour.

“This profession is one of the most interesting pillars in the performance industry and it is one that can galvanise this country to where it should be by way of we telling our stories the best way we can.

“I pledge to do my very best to advance this industry.”

Earlier, Emeka Rollas, National President, AGN, who was recently re-elected in Benin City, Edo State, rolled out his cabinet members who would pilot the affair of the Guild with him.

Rollas appointed Ifeoma Okeke as Chief of Staff, Kevin Uvo as National Task Force Chairman, Agility Onwurah Chief Protocol officer and Deyemi Okanlawon as Director of Planning and Strategy.

He said: “The Actors Guild of Nigeria has been built on strong leadership foundation since I was elected in November 2019 along with other indefatigable and dynamic executive members to sail the ship of the Guild.

“I can confirm that in three years, we have toiled and worked tirelessly to grow the Guild to an enviable position as we have been able to change the skewed perception about the guild to a more positive and purposeful one.

“I commend the effort and good works of those who served with me in the last dispensation.”

Rollas added that they were part of the growth of the Guild with their great ideas, thoughts and dedication to duty.

He also welcomed and congratulated those newly-elected to the council and assured the members of his support, time and resources towards attaining the Guild’s vision to establish and sustain a first class Guild.

Rollas noted that the underlying philosophy of his tenure would hinge on membership development, structural projects, especially AGN national secretariat in Abuja, training and capacity development, youth programmes, health education and award and reward programmes.

He added: “I humbly request for your support and guidance, which would be crucial in bringing about the positive change that we all desire.

“I see a resilient AGN with a great future, not only for Nollywood, but one that would be a significant part of the transformational journey of our country in particular and continent in general.

“We are in the process of making the guild more supportive and beneficial to our members, the underlying philosophy of our tenure would be hinged on the followings.

“Part of my objectives in the next three years is to evaluate and enhance the leadership structure and style of governance.

“I believe in team work and spirit of oneness.

“So I have carefully selected some of the best brains in the Guild to be part of a formidable think tank group of my kitchen cabinet.”

Rollas hinted that as part of his plan in advancing the Guild in the area of digital transformation, an official website had been created.

He added: “I am glad to inform you that we have now successfully re-designed a very functional and comprehensive website for the Guild.

“The website address is now: www.actorsguildofnigeria.org.

“It has facility of e-mail addresses that everybody can use to reach the executive members.

“We encourage members and non-members to make good use of this website.

“We will not fail in our oversight responsibilities to drive the process of ensuring that members become more efficient and are able to employ data analytics in most things we do.”

Rollas added that the Guild’s culture of change initiatives would be led by the Human Capacity Development.

The National President called on the Federal and State Government as well as the organised private sector to help invest in capacity building in the motion picture industry.

According to him, this will enable practitioners tap into the unlimited and juicy opportunities available in the industry.