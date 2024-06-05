Police speak on reported abduction of Lagos DPO

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has dismissed the news circulating about the alleged kidnapping of a Divisional Police Officer in the Lagos State Police Command.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, saud this in a statement posted on his official X handle on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the DPO in question is safely at his office, diligently carrying out his duties to ensure the safety of lives and property under his jurisdiction.

He however expressed gratitude to those who showed concern and assured the public of the police command’s commitment to professional service

”We wish to debunk the rumour circulating that a Lagos DPO was kidnapped. This claim is entirely false.

“We sincerely thank everyone who called this morning out of concern. We appreciate your support and assure you that we will continue to discharge our duties professionally,” Hundeyin wrote.