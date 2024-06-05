The Kaduna State House of Assembly has recommended that the immediate-past governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai, be prosecuted for alleged abuse of office and money laundering.
This followed the adoption of the report of the investigation of the ad-hoc committee set up by the House, led by Henry Zacharia.
According to the report submitted by Zacharia on Wednesday, most of the loans obtained under el-Rufai’s administration were not used for their intended purpose, and in some cases, due process was not followed in securing the loans.
The committee, therefore, recommended the investigation and prosecution of the ex-governor and some other indicted members of his cabinet by security and anti-corruption agencies for abuse of office through the award of contracts without due process, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.