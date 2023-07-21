Trending
Police intercept criminal gang in Anambra 

Nigeria Police Force
The Anambra  Police Command has  intercepted a three-man criminal gang operating on a motorcycle at Littlewood Estate in Obosi area of the State.

The Command’s Spokesman , DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement  issued Friday  in Awka.

He explained that operatives, while on patrol in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, intercepted the gang at about 11:30 hours Thursday.

Ikenga said the police personnel engaged the gang in a  duel, but the hoodlums had to bow to the superior firepower of the operatives.

He added that the police operatives  arrested  two of the gang members with gunshot wounds, recovering  two Berreta pistols with two rounds of ammunition.

Ikenga gave the names of the two arrested hoodlums as  Amaechi Precious ‘,M’ aged 25 years, from Obosi and Almazer Avalumo ,‘M’ aged 25 years, from Afikpo in Benue State .

The police Spokesman said  the third suspect managed to escape.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has charged police officers  to sustain the fight against criminal elements wherever they may be lurking.

Ikenga urged members of the public  to call the Command Control Room number *07039194332* or *112* for any security-related information they might wish to pass to the police.

