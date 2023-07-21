Police intercept criminal gang in Anambra 

828 828

The Anambra Police Command has intercepted a three-man criminal gang operating on a motorcycle at Littlewood Estate in Obosi area of the State.

The Command’s Spokesman , DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Awka.

He explained that operatives, while on patrol in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, intercepted the gang at about 11:30 hours Thursday.

Ikenga said the police personnel engaged the gang in a duel, but the hoodlums had to bow to the superior firepower of the operatives.

He added that the police operatives arrested two of the gang members with gunshot wounds, recovering two Berreta pistols with two rounds of ammunition.

Ikenga gave the names of the two arrested hoodlums as Amaechi Precious ‘,M’ aged 25 years, from Obosi and Almazer Avalumo ,‘M’ aged 25 years, from Afikpo in Benue State .

The police Spokesman said the third suspect managed to escape.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has charged police officers to sustain the fight against criminal elements wherever they may be lurking.

Ikenga urged members of the public to call the Command Control Room number *07039194332* or *112* for any security-related information they might wish to pass to the police.