Police declare 23-year-old girl missing in Ogun 

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the disappearance of a 23-year-old girl, Asafa Halimat.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, in a statement sighted by The Eagle Online on Thursday, said Halimat was last seen on February 13 at around 7:20 am.

According to Odutola, she was last seen when she left her home for the Overcomer Computer Centre, opposite Magistrate Court, Sagamu, where she works.

The 23-year-old was described as a fair-complexioned woman who is about five feet tall and speaks English and Yoruba fluently.

Odutola, a Chief Superintendent of Police, urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Sagamu Police Division.

“The Ogun State Police Command, Sagamu Divisional headquarters, is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Name: Asafa Halimat.

“If you have any information regarding Asafa Halimat’s whereabouts, please contact the Sagamu Police Division. or call 08028377520.

“We urge everyone to share this information and help bring Asafa Halimat home safely,” the statement read in parts.

