Police confirm one killed, couple, daughter, kidnapped in Katsina

The Katsina Police Command has confirmed that unidentified gunmen killed a member of a vigilance group and kidnapped a couple with their daughter at Filin Canada Quarters in Katsina metropolis.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen in Katsina on Tuesday.

Aliyu said: “Today, August 26, at about 3a.m., some hoodlums with dangerous weapons attacked the residence of one Anas Ahmadu of Filin Canada Quarters, Katsina, kidnapped him, his wife, and his daughter, Jidda Anas.

“Also, the hoodlums fatally shot one Abdullahi Muhammad of the same address, a member of the local vigilante, and escaped the scene before the arrival of police operatives.”

He also said that upon the receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer “quickly rushed to the scene to restore normalcy in the area”.

Aliyu said that investigation had commenced with a view to tracking and arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He further said that the Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, in company of the Area Commander, DPOs within the metro, as well as the command’s Officer in Charge Anti-Kidnapping, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said that Shehu then deployed additional personnel and assets to ensure prompt rescue of the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

Aliyu called on the public to always report suspicious and criminal activities to the nearest police station or make use of the police emergency lines for prompt response.

“We further call on anyone with useful information to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

“All information given will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” he quoted the CP to have said.

