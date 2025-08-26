LAUTECH medical school remains shut as strike enters 4th week

The Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) of the Ladoke Akinola University of Technology (LAUTECH) says the College of Health Sciences remains closed as its indefinite strike enters the 26th day.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NAMDA LAUTECH Chairman, Prof. Michael Olamoyegun and Secretary, Dr. Ayobami Alabi.

The association accused the university management of failing to implement the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and pay arrears owed since January 2025.

Olamoyegun stated that despite multiple meetings with the management, where they presented documentary evidence and payment tables, the association was met with promises but no tangible action.

He added that the delay was wasting students’ time and stalling their medical education and clinical training, blaming the management for undermining staff welfare and the future of the profession.

He stressed that members had shown restraint for years but could no longer endure silence and neglect, insisting that the strike would continue until demands were met.

The association urged the Oyo State Government, the Governing Council of LAUTECH, and stakeholders to urgently intervene, warning that all academic and clinical services remain suspended indefinitely.

