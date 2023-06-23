Police arrest two suspects for snatching, swapping ATM card in Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State said it has arrested two suspects over alleged ATM card snatching and swap in Kaduna.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Jalige, made this known in a statement issued Friday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on June 12, at about .40 p.m., a certain woman reported that on June 10, at about 7.15 a.m., she went to Jaiz Bank, located at Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna, to make a financial transaction, using her ATM card.

He said that in the course of the said transaction, an unknown person dishonestly collected the woman’s debit card linked to her Jaiz Bank account with a view to assisting her, but instead, intentionally swapped the debit card and escaped.

“Few minutes later, she received two debit alerts of a total sum of N404,000 from her bank,” he said.

The police spokesperson further stated that during investigation, operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau, Kaduna command, arrested the two suspects, of different addresses in the state.

He said that the two suspects had voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Jalige said that investigations revealed that the two suspects had defrauded one of their victims with the sum N948,000, using his Fidelity Bank ATM card.

He said that the suspects were currently assisting the police in their investigation, with a view to arresting their other accomplices.

Jalige said that the Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, commended the detectives for the arrest of the suspects, while charging the public to be careful with those they would allow to handle their ATM cards.