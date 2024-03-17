Police arrest two Lagos traffic robbery suspects disguising as beggars

Police have arrested two robbery suspects who pose as alms beggars in Lagos traffic gridlocks.

This was disclosed by the police public relations officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Sunday.

The duo approached a motorist in a gridlock at Agungi area in Lekki on Friday, soliciting for alms, but forcefully took his telephone handset and jewellery and took to their heels.

Police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the motorist quickly alerted a nearby police patrol team that arrested the robbers.

“The stolen items were recovered from them.

“The two suspects will be arraigned accordingly’’ Hundeyin said.

He told NAN that police also arrested a woman, who attempted to transact a N90,000 business with a Point of Sale (PoS) machine operator, using fake N1,000 notes.

Hundeyin said the vigilant PoS operator raised an alarm leading to the arrest of the woman.

He said the suspect had been detained for investigation.