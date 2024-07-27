Police arrest five for selling two-month-old baby

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five persons, including a couple, over their alleged involvement in selling a two-month-old baby.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrests on Saturday in a statement in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that detectives from the Oko-oba Police Division arrested the suspects following a report from the mother of the baby boy.

According to him, the mother of the child reported that one of the suspects absconded with her son to an unknown destination on July 11.

”Detectives swung into action, which led to the arrest of one Gloria, whom during interrogation confessed to selling the baby for ₦500,000 to one Pastor Peter.

”Pastor Peter, who was subsequently arrested in Ikene Town, Ogun, admitted reselling the child for N1.4 million to one Loretta.

”Loretta was then also arrested in Festac Town, Lagos. She confessed to selling the baby for N2.3 million,” he said.

The image maker said that further investigations led to the arrest of the final buyers of the baby, one couple, simply identified as Mr and Mrs James, during the naming ceremony of the stolen child.

”All suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

