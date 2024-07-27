Spain win, Argentina off mark in Olympic men’s football

Argentina bounced back from the chaos of their opening game in the Olympic men’s football tournament to beat Iraq 3-1 on Saturday, while Spain got the better of 10-man Dominican Republic.

Two-time gold medallists Argentina began their campaign at the Paris Games with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Morocco on Wednesday in Saint-Etienne in a match marred by crowd trouble.

However, Javier Mascherano’s side registered their first points in Group B thanks to goals by Thiago Almada, Luciano Gondou and Ezequiel Fernandez in Lyon, with Aymen Hussein replying for Iraq.

The result allows Argentina to move level on three points with Iraq — who beat Ukraine 2-1 in their opening game — and Morocco. Ukraine and Morocco were due to meet later Saturday in Saint-Etienne.

The South Americans were reeling after the circumstances of their defeat by Morocco, in which they thought they had equalised in the 16th minute of injury time through Cristian Medina.

The teams were taken off the pitch due to the crowd trouble that followed, and Medina’s goal was eventually disallowed after a VAR review before the final moments of the match were completed in an empty stadium.

There was no such controversy in Lyon, where Argentina went ahead on 14 minutes when Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez laid the ball off for Almada to fire in the opener.

Iraq, who qualified after finishing third at this year’s Under-23 Asian Cup, drew level in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time as captain Hussein rose to head in a cross from the left wing.

But Argentina went back ahead just after the hour mark. Argentinos Juniors forward Gondou had been on the pitch barely two minutes when he appeared unmarked at the back post to head in an inviting cross.

The third goal that secured the points came five minutes from time as Kevin Zenon laid the ball back for Fernandez, of Boca Juniors, to curl in a beauty from range.

