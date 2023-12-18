Photos: THISDAY Alumni honours NDDC Director

The Director of Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission, Pius Ughakpoteni, has been honoured by the ThisDay Alumni Association.

The honour was bestowed on him by the ThisDay Alumni Association at its First Annual Dinner.

The dinner, held in Abuja on Saturday, was attended by Ughakpoteni; Chairman, ThisDay and Arise Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Others were the Managing Director, ThisDay Newspapers, Eniola Bello; Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria, Mallam Ali M. Ali; and Enugu State Commissioner of Human Development and Poverty Eradication, Dr. Malachy Agbo.