Imperatives of training: DAPR/NASPRI in perspective, by Kennedy Anyanwu

Training, as the saying goes, is an integral part of any workforce which seeks to achieve maximum standards of productivity among its workers.

Lack of training and retraining breeds redundancy, which further translates to low or no productivity.

The need for training therefore cannot be over-emphasized.

It is based on this assertion that the Nigerian Army, over the years, laid more emphasis on the training of its personnel so as to defend its mandate of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation. No wonder it is commonly said: “We train more in peace time and work less in war times.” The notion simply proves that training adds more knowledge, widens the horizon and amplifies the practicability of troops to keep them mentally fit and alert when in a common ground with the adversary.

Recently, the Directorate of Army Public Relations in conjunction with the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information as part of effort to ensure its officers and soldiers of the Directorate are well equipped with the modus operandi of the information operations and current trends in media operations organised a five-day media operations workshop. The workshop, as one of the approved training directives, is aimed at: “Enhancing Collaboration Between Security Agencies and Capacity Building in Information Management for DAPR Officers, Commanding Officers, Defence Correspondents and Online Publishers.”

The workshop, held at the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare School Auditorium, Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja, with the theme: “Harnessing the Potential of Media for Effective Military Operations Within a Joint Environment,” had papers presented and delivered by seasoned resource persons from within and outside the military circle.

A total of seven lectures were delivered during the period, with the first titled: “Contemporary Security Challenges: Changing the Narrative Through the Use of New Media and Multimedia tools in a Joint Environment,” and was delivered by Major General AC Olukolade (retd). It was followed by the second lecture delivered by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), titled: “The Role/Importance of Crisis Communication During Internal Security Operations in Nigeria.”

Other resource persons who also delivered well researched lectures were Prof. Rotimi Oladele; Prof. Cosmos Eze from Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State; Alhaji Jibrin Baba Ndace, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria; Dr. Suraj Olunifesi Adekunle, University of Lagos; Prof. Samaila Mande; and Prof. Abdullahi Bashir of the University of Abuja. The lectures were crowned with a discussion session which featured top media executives led by Colonel Mustapha Anka (retd), interactive session where questions, contributions and observations were entertained.

Earlier, the Special Guest of Honour and Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, represented by the Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command, Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, declared the workshop open, describing it as timely, having considered the current security environment which is characterised by various negative forms of information manoeuvre. Lagbaja called on media practitioners to partner with the DAPR in the dissemination of accurate and verified reports to foster peace and unity as success has so far been recorded through effective media cooperation. He also urged all participants to tap from the wealth of experience of resource persons, which he described as credible.

Also Read:

In his welcome address, the Acting Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information, Lieutenant Colonel Adamu Ngulde, said the workshop was to discuss contemporary media and security issues in view of the importance of the media in modern warfare. Ngulde also noted the need for Commanders and Spokesmen to avoid media hostility and antagonism as it would pose great threat to the success of military operations.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of souvenirs and photographs.

. Anyanwu is of the Directorate of Army Public Relations.