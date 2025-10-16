Peter Obi only opposition in Nigeria today – Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has said that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is the only opposition voice in Nigeria today.

Fayose expressed this position on Wednesday when he appeared on a Channels Television interview programme: “Politics Today.”

He, however, said that no one can defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

He said: “Tell me: Who will defeat the APC?

“The only opposition that I know in Nigeria—let me tell you now—the only opposition, I didn’t say the opposition can win (defeat) Asiwaju, but the only opposition that still has traction is Obi.

“No other one.

“The only voice that has traction, that is still talking, that is everywhere despite not being in government, is Obi.

“I give it to him.

“But let me tell you: All others are just filling the gap.

“Atiku (Abubakar) is filling the gap.

“And all the others too.

“Because people don’t listen to them anymore.”

Fayose also dismissed the new coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC), as being incapable of defeating the APC in 2027.

He said the opposition party is “going nowhere”.

He said: “Listen to me, ADC — they are our old friends, senior colleagues, junior colleagues.

“Let me tell you that ADC is going nowhere.”