Tinubu asked me if I wanted anything, I said no — Fayose

A former Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, has revealed that his support for President Bola Tinubu was not for any gain, adding that he once asked him what he wanted and he said nothing.

Fayose revealed his conversation with Tinubu when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

The member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also said his support for the President does not mean he is hobnobbing with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “Have you seen me taking an appointment from the APC?

“Asiwaju asked me: ‘Oshoko, what would we give you?’

“I said: ‘Nothing, sir.’

“At 65, I would rather be at home, being more responsible and doing other things that I need to do.

“I have served well — two-term governor — I have done well.

“Let tomorrow hold itself.

“I am not hobnobbing with the APC, but I have been Asiwaju’s friend and brother for a long time.

“That is the truth.”

On the crisis rocking the PDP, Fayose exonerated President Tinubu.

Describing the party as dead, he said he wouldn’t be among those that will resurrect it.