Mathematics: Kila’s disagreement with Minister sparks reaction

The disagreement of the Founder of the Commonwealth Institute of Professional and Advanced Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila, with the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, over the proposal not to make Mathematics a compulsory subject for intending university students has sparked a debate.

Professor Kila, a Teacher, Essayist, Speaker Strategist, Farmer, and Project Director, made his position known in a post on his X handle.

In the post on Wednesday, Kila wrote: “Dear Hon Minister @DrTunjiAlausa.

“This is to let you know that I disagree with your recent reform proposal to eliminate Mathematics as a compulsory subject for all intending university students.

“Please be advised that I will actively campaign against this initiative.”

Reacting to the post, which had over 1,000 views as at press time, a former member of the Police Service Commission and rights crusader, Ayo Obe, wrote: “I wonder what will be next: that science candidates should not offer English among their qualifications? There are some basic things one needs to live and thrive in the world of education (and indeed, the world in general): numeracy and literacy are among them.”

Elohozino @Zino_pens said: “There are just some basic subjects necessary to access inductive reasoning, and critical thinking and mathematics is one of them. Personally for me as an art student, learning mathematics and passing this subject shaped my entire undergraduate journey and possibly my life’s one.”

Health is wealth is Yusfully Obidient @AdenikeAwe1 commented: “Eliminate Maths as a compulsory subject? Not that you don’t have to pass it? Who does that? What thinking influenced the decision? Na wa O.”

No_Fake_News @_LiveAndHope asked Kila: “Why do you disagree sir?”

Engr kenny @UTobeK said: But we have citizenship as a compulsory subject but they can’t treat us like citizens. This madness should not be allowed to stand.”

abiodun akinlabi adisa @Agesnetworld intervened: “It is a very senseless proposal. The government of nowadays just woke up with idiotic policies without due consultations from the experts. Nigerian youths should condemn this proposal in entirety.”