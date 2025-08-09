Peter Obi donates N25m to three Bauchi schools

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has donated N25 million to three schools in Bauchi State.

The former two-term Anambra State governor made this known in a statement on his X handle, after visiting the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Obi wrote late on Friday: “My unwavering commitment to investing in the education and health of the nation propelled the trip I made to Bauchi state today, Friday, August 8, 2025, where I parted with a total sum of N25m in three institutions.

“I see education and healthcare as the two most critical pillars for building a strong and prosperous nation.

“My first point of call was the Malikiya College of Nursing Sciences, Bauchi, where I made a donation of N10 million to support the training of healthcare professionals and for the strengthening of the educational infrastructure of the community. Good healthcare begins with well-trained personnel, and such investments are vital for our collective well-being.

“The second institution I visited was the Madrasatu Intisharul Islam Qismu Tahfizul Qur’an, an Almajiri School in Yelwa, in the Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

“I was deeply impressed by the quality of education they provide.

“This school exemplifies what I have consistently advocated, that we must take basic education to where our children who study the Qur’an are, because no child should be left behind. I was delighted to see that alongside Qur’anic studies, they also provide basic formal education to nurture the brilliant minds of the Northern child.

“I supported the school with N5 million and assured them of my continued support.

“Afterwards, I proceeded to engage with the Student Union of Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

“We had a meaningful discussion about the transformative power of education in national development.

“I was very impressed with the level of national awareness which the students portrayed.

“I encouraged them to remain steadfast in their studies, as they represent the future of our dear nation.

“Thereafter, I paid a courtesy visit to my dear friend and brother, H.E. Bala Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State.

“We discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly in the areas of the development of our dear country.

“Finally, I visited Thomas Moore College of Health Sciences and Technology, Bauchi, where I extended another N10 million in support.

“This will help strengthen their capacity to train more health professionals who will serve our communities with dedication and competence.

“For us to get a better Nigeria must begin with deliberate investments in our people, through quality education, improved healthcare, and opportunities that leave no part of our dear country behind.

“Again, to improve our nation, we must invest in education, health and pulling our people out of poverty.

“A New Nigeria is Possible.”

