Presidency in Nigeria should be single term of five years — Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has recommended a single term of five years for the presidency in Nigeria.

The two-term Anambra State governor said this on Friday when he visited the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, at the Government House, Bauchi.

According to Obi, a five-year term, which is the practice in South Korea, would make the president conscious of the fact that they had a limited time to do their job.

He said: “If I have the opportunity, we should stop having a second tenure for presidents.

“It should be five years.

“That is what is in South Korea.

“So people come in and know that they have a job to do.

“What people do now is to be president for one year and use the rest of the year thinking about the next tenure.

“Let’s stop it.

“Let’s face the real job.”

