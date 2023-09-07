PEPC judgement: Obi heads to Supreme Court

Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) says he rejected the Presidential Elections Petition Court judgement delivered on the outcome of February 25, 2023.

Obi spoke during a news conference at his Onitsha residence on Thursday.

He acknowledged that though the PEPC’s adhered to the statutory time frames, but he totally disagree with the judgement’s rationale and final conclusion.

“I express respect for the Court’s views and rulings but openly disagree with the judgment’s rationale and final conclusions,” he said.

Obi announced his intention, in his capacity as a presidential candidate and on behalf of the Labour Party, to immediately challenge this judgment through the appellate process.

According to him, the PEPC is not the ultimate authority in this matter, emphasizing that the responsibility now rests with the Supreme Court, which he expressed confidence in.

Obi urged Nigerians to maintain their focus, steadfastness, and commitment to peaceful processes while emphasizing the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

He made it clear that the matter has not yet reached its logical conclusion.

Obi hinted that his legal team has already received firm instructions to file an appeal against the PEPC’s decision.

He expressed unwavering determination in his pursuit of justice, not only for himself but also for the multitude of supporters across the nation whose electoral mandate he said was unjustly thwarted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi underscored the pivotal role of solid national institutions and the public’s confidence in them for a thriving democracy.

He pointed out that electoral litigations could be significantly reduced if INEC discharged its statutory functions transparently and fairly.

Obi extended his gratitude to every Nigerian who had supported their cause and the campaign for a New Nigeria built on principles of fairness, equity, justice, the rule of law, peace, prosperity, inclusiveness, sustainable growth, and development.

He thanked his legal team, the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, and all those who steadfastly attended the court proceedings.