Nominees: Lagos Assembly confirms Abayomi, Omotosho, 13 others, rejects two

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed 15 commissioner-nominees including Prof. Akin Abayomi and Gbenga Omotosho, rejecting two others in the second batch submitted by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

The House also resolved to step down the confirmation of Tolani Akibu for another legislative day.

The decisions were sequel to the laying of a report before the House by the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Mojeed Fatai, at plenary on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Aug. 23, the assembly had earlier rejected 17 commissioner-nominees of Sanwo-Olu, including former commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and former commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotosho.

No reason or explanation was given for the rejection.

Also Read:

The lawmakers had, however, confirmed 22 other nominees of the governor through a voice vote, sequel to their screening at the assembly’s Committee of the Whole at plenary.

Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, had said some of the names earlier rejected by the assembly had been represented, with some new names added.

Obasa, at plenary, commended the committee for doing a thorough job in screening the nominees.

The speaker listed the confirmed nominees as Afolabi Tajudeen, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Dr Oluwarotimi Fashola, Folashade Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, Bolaji Dada.

Others are Barakat Bakare, Olugbenga Omotosho, Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Ayoola and Sola Giwa.

Obasa said the two rejected nominees are Olalere Odusote and the immediate past Commissioner for Budget, Samuel Egube.