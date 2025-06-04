PDP faction hails Okpebholo for enhancing security in Edo

The Chief Dan Orbih faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo has commended Governor Monday Okpebholo for his proactive approach to the security of the state.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP Caretaker Committee in the state, Bob-Manuel Umoru, in a statement issued in Benin on Wednesday, acknowledged the significant reductions in kidnappings, cultism, banditry and herdsmen attacks.

Umoru highlighted Okpebholo’s commitment to restoring peace through strategic actions, including the enactment of Cultism Prohibition Law and Kidnapping Prohibition Amendment Law, 2025.

“These laws impose stringent penalties on offenders, such as the death penalty for convicted kidnappers and the demolition of properties linked to such crimes.

“The procurement of over 60 new Hilux vehicles and 1,000 motorcycles has bolstered security agencies’ capabilities, enabling rapid responses and improved surveillance across the state.

“Okpebholo has reorganised and empowered the Edo State Security Network, strengthening community policing efforts and ensuring local insights contribute to effective security strategies,” he said

Umoru noted that these measures had led to a visible decline in criminal activities, enhancing safety and restoring public confidence in the state’s security framework.

“The administration’s focused effort to equip security operatives and enforce the rule of law reflects a marked shift from the previous administration’s approach to security.

“As a responsible opposition party, PDP acknowledges the tremendous improvement in Edo State’s security architecture and commits to holding the government accountable constructively,” he stated.

Umoru urged the governor not to rest on his laurels, emphasising that the fight against insecurity required sustained effort and vigilance.

He prayed for a prosperous society and stable economy, committed to constructive engagement that would ensure that the dividends of democracy reached every household in the state.

