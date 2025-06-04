Netflix hikes subscription fees in Nigeria again

Streaming giant, Netflix, has increased subscription prices in Nigeria for the third time in less than a year.

This most recent rise is the first one for 2025.

Updates on the company’s website show the new pricing.

Under the new price, Netflix’s Premium plan now costs ₦8,500 a month, up from ₦7,000.

The Standard plan jumped to ₦6,500 from ₦5,500.

The Basic plan rose to ₦4,000 from ₦3,500, and the Mobile plan is for ₦2,500, up from ₦2,200.

This follows two earlier price hikes by Netflix in April and July 2024.

Nigeria currently faces challenges of rising living expenses, a falling naira, and record inflation.

This follows the recent hike in tariffs by Nigerian telecom providers by as much as 50 per cent.

The parent company of DStv and GOtv, MultiChoice, announced new prices that took effect on March 1, 2025.

MultiChoice announced that the price of the DStv Compact bouquet was increased from ₦15,700 to ₦19,000, reflecting a 25 per cent increase.

The price of the Compact Plus package increased from ₦25,000 to ₦30,000, and the premium DStv package saw a rise from ₦37,000 to ₦44,500.

For GOtv subscribers, the Jinja package increased from ₦3,600 to ₦3,900, and Jolli from ₦4,850 to ₦5,800. The GOtv Max plan rose to ₦8,500 from ₦7,200, Supa climbed to ₦11,400 from ₦9,600, and Supa Plus increased to ₦16,800, up from ₦15,700.

Netflix has yet to release an official statement regarding the recent price hikes in Nigeria.

