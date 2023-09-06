Parents of gifted Kwara boy who made 9As in WASSCE plead for scholarship

The family of Ololade Adesina, the gifted Kwara State boy who scored nine distinctions in the 2023 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination, has appealed for a scholarship for their son from the state government or individuals.

Ezekiel Adesina, Ololade’s father, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said the plea became necessary because the family had serious financial challenges and could not support Ololade to further his studies.

Adesina said: “I am making an earnest plea to the public for support in securing Ololade’s educational future.

“We are at a critical juncture in Ololade’s educational journey.

“With the support of our community and their belief in his abilities, we can provide him with the stepping stones he needs to forge ahead and achieve his dreams.”

The father, who lost his job, said life became difficult for the family to the extent that he had concluded arrangements to withdraw Ololade from school because he could not afford payment for his son’s Junior Secondary School examination.

He said: “It was the parents of his friend that paid for us when he wanted to write his Junior WAEC.

“His friend told his parents that they were about to withdraw Ololade for lack of financial will.”

Adesina commended Ololade’s school management for waiving 50 percent of his son’s WASSCE registration fees.

He added: “Despite Rehoboth College, Ilorin giving us a 50 percent slash in fees because Ololade was gifted, the family could not still afford to pay for his WASSCE.

“After sitting for his exams as allowed by Rehoboth College, I could not afford to pay to check his result.

“I had to go for a N5,000 loan to ensure we check his results.

“To the glory of God, he cleared all with distinction.

“To our greatest surprise, Rehoboth College wrote to us informing us that they have written off over N300,000 debt for us as a form of gift in appreciation to the sterling performance of Ololade at the 2023 WASSCE.”

The father said he always reminded Ololade the need to fully focus on his education even as he claimed he constantly advised him to make distinction in all the subjects.