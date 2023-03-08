Oyo: Accord Party abandons candidate, supports Makinde

The Accord Party in Oyo state has announced forming an alliance with the Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of the March 11 Governorship Election in the state.

The chairman of the party, Prince Kolade Ojo made this known on Wednesday during a press conference in Ibadan, the state capital.

The party accused its gubernatorial candidate, Chief Bayo Adelabu of sidelining chieftains and members of the party in his campaign and other activities.

The party, however, said its House of Assembly candidates are in the race to win, adding that the party didn’t collapse its structure for the PDP but rather form an alliance with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The statement read in full: “It is a great delight and honour for me to intimate you members of the fourth estate of the realm in particular and the public in general on developments in the political arena at this auspicious moment.

“Following the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections in our dear nation, the state working committee of ACCORD, the 33 local government chairmen of ACCORD, as well as party stalwarts converged on the party office, Aremo, Ibadan to evaluate, brainstorm and chart the way forward with a view to proffering workable solutions for the progress and continued development of our pacesetter state.

“At the meeting, which was chaired by Hon. Tajudeen Alimi, ACCORD chairman, Ibadan South East and chairman of the chairmen, we decided the following ahead of the forthcoming governorship and house of assembly elections of Saturday 11th March, 2023:

“Consequent upon many appeals and entreaties by the local government chairmen to right some wrongs, including the taking of unilateral decisions, deliberate sidelining of ward and local government party executives in the running and administration of the party and lack of harmonious working relationships by the governorship candidate of the party, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the entire party structure expressed its displeasure, disappointment and disenchantment for not being carried along as partners in progress and pillars of electoral victory for his candidature.

“It was categorically stated after discreet observation and careful study of events that Chief Adebayo Adelabu prefers to work in cahoots with his few supporters from his former party, thereby institutionalising use and dump syndrome within the party.

“Chief Adebayo Adelabu has neither recognition, nor due respect whatsoever for the party hierarchy and this he will sustain should he be elected as governor of Oyo state.

“Arising from the above, the party executives, including the state working committee, local and ward executives have lost confidence in Chief Adebayo Adelabu as a worthy candidate to be supported for the exalted position of state governor. Charity, they say begins at home thus we would not want him to work at cross purposes with our party’s unique and lofty ideology which includes, unity, togetherness, development and progress for the masses.

“Going forward, the entire ACCORD Oyo state executives have agreed to form a working alliance with the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde

“It is noteworthy to clarify and assert authoritatively that the coalition was borne out of passion for interrupted good governance and our conviction that Engineer Seyi Makinde has performed creditably well to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Oyo state. Thus, this coalition will bolster accelerated growth and all round development. We are not unaware of antics of political jobbers and purveyors of fake news who may want to hoodwink the public that the altruistic merger has pecuniary gains, please disregard such baseless assumption and unfounded insinuation should it arise.”