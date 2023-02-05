Our goalscoring will soon improve — Sunshine Stars’ coach

Edith Agoye, Sunshine Stars Football Club’s Chief Coach, says his team will start scoring more goals as the season progresses.

Agoye gave this assurance on Sunday after his team defeated visiting Bayelsa United of Yenagoa 1-0 in a 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League Group B Match Day 6 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the match played at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, Chukwudi Stephen scored for the hosts in the fourth minute.

He scored by heading a cross to the top corner of the goal.

The result meant Sunshine Stars continued with the trend of having not scored more than a goal in all their matches so far this season.

They drew 1-1 with Doma United, Rivers United and Rangers International on match days 1, 2 and 3, beat Abia Warriors 1-0 and lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars.

Agoye, while reiterating that the maximum three points were very important to his side on Sunday as they had pushed them further up the log, said they were however looking forward.

He urged fans to be patient with the team as he promised goals would soon be coming in numbers,

He said: “We will continue to work hard on the goalscoring aspect.

“Thank God we are creating goalscoring chances, be it at home and away.

”We will work on our goalscoring and by the time the goals will he coming they will be in numbers.”

Speaking also, Bayelsa United’s Head Coach, Dipreye Teibowei, described the game as one of the best matches in the NPFL in recent times in all ramifications, saying: “The officiating was superb.

“I’m impressed with the match in spite of the fact that we lost and going back home with zero point.

:The match was of high standard, and my players were able to show class.

“We are going to set our eyes on our next match.”

Sunshine Stars are fifth on the log with nine points from six matches, and they will host Niger Tornadoes of Minna in a Match Day 7 fixture.