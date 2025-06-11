Otu approves nine laws to enhance water access, security, others

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has signed nine bills into law to ensure citizens’ access to basic water, increase the state’s internally generated revenue, as well as address the security challenges confronting the state.

Speaking during the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Calabar, Otu commended the legislature for its dedication and responsiveness over the past two years, adding that the laws reflect his administration’s push to modernise state governance and address pressing developmental needs.

The new laws are the Cross River State Water Supply and Sanitation Law No. 5, 2025, the Cross River State Fire Fighting and Rescue Service Law No. 4, 2024, the Cross River State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law No. 6, 2024, the Cross River State Scraps Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 9, 2025.

Others are; the Cross River State Rural Access Road Authority Law No. 8, 2025, the Cross River State Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 4, 2024, the Cross River State Records and Archives Bureau Law No. 7, 2024, the Cross River State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Law No. 10, 2025, and Cross River State Forestry Research Institute (Establishment) Law No. 6, 2024.

Otu said, “We assumed office in a tough economic climate marked by inflation and limited access to funds, yet we have managed to stay focused. These laws will directly improve governance and service delivery.

“We have ordered three new fire trucks, unlocked ₦4.5 billion for rural roads, and restructured the security trust fund for better oversight. Each of these laws pushes Cross River forward”, he remarked.

Accordingly, the Cross River State Water Supply and Sanitation Law No. 5, 2025, guarantees citizens’ access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services and also sets up a regulatory framework for the sector.

The Cross River State Fire Fighting and Rescue Service Law No. 4, 2024, aims to enhance emergency response operations and contribute to increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

Also, the Cross River State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law No. 6, 2024, empowers the Governor to appoint a qualified person as chairman to lead the Fund, ensuring better focus on the state’s security challenges.

The Cross River State Scraps Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 9, 2025, aims to curb the activities of scavengers and vandals targeting public and private property.

The Cross River State Rural Access Road Authority Law No. 8, 2025, seeks to prevent the neglect of vital rural routes, particularly those linking farming communities.

The Cross River State Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 4, 2024, clarifies key functions and addresses revenue-related overlaps, particularly in motor vehicle licensing.

The Cross River State Records and Archives Bureau Law No. 7, 2024, establishes an agency to manage and archive critical state documents and the Cross River State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Law No. 10, 2025, strengthens the supply of medical essentials to both public and private healthcare facilities while encouraging public-private partnerships.

The Cross River State Forestry Research Institute (Establishment) Law No. 6, 2024, creates an institution dedicated to forestry and environmental research, supporting both academic development and sustainable resource management.

Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, praised the Governor’s performance and confirmed the Assembly’s endorsement of his second-term bid.

“Your leadership has been exemplary. In just two years, the 10th Assembly has passed 30 bills and 87 resolutions, with more than half implemented.

“The 9th Assembly couldn’t match that. We are proud of what we’ve achieved together and fully endorse your re-election,” he remarked.

