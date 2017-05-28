Osaze fires hat trick in Indonesia

Former Nigerian international, Osaze Odemwingie, grabbed a hat-trick in Madura United 6-0 win over Semen Padang in the Indonesian top flight yesterday.

Nigerian-born Indonesian international forward Gregory Nwokolo also bagged a brace.

It was Odemwingie’s ninth goal in 10 league appearances for Madura United.

Odemwingie gave Madura United the lead in the 18th minute before Nwokolo doubled the lead in the 37th minute.

In the 43rd minute, Odemwingie made it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick on 63 minutes.

Nwokolo scored in the 65th minute to get his second goal making it 5-0 before Bayu Sanggiawan rounded up the scoring with a 69th minute goal.

Advertisements