LATEST NEWS:
13. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Bowale OdutolaJune 13, 20171min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

West Ham prepare second bid for Onyekuru

FootballSport

Saka dedicates VAT Wonder Goal Award to teammates

Sport

Umar returns as President, as NBBF holds board elections in Kano

Sport

Sports Federation Secretaries redeployed

Sport

ATP rankings: Nadal moves up, Djokovic slips

FootballSport

Crystal Palace, West Ham want Iheanacho

FootballSport

Fenerbahce lands Valbuena

FootballSport

Osaze fires hat trick in Indonesia

Osaze-Odemwingie-e1408896674844.jpg
Nigerian-born Indonesian international forward Gregory Nwokolo also bagged a brace

Former Nigerian international, Osaze Odemwingie, grabbed a hat-trick in Madura United 6-0 win over Semen Padang in the Indonesian top flight yesterday.
Nigerian-born Indonesian international forward Gregory Nwokolo also bagged a brace.
It was Odemwingie’s ninth goal in 10 league appearances for Madura United.
Odemwingie gave Madura United the lead in the 18th minute before Nwokolo doubled the lead in the 37th minute.
In the 43rd minute, Odemwingie made it 3-0 before completing his hat-trick on 63 minutes.
Nwokolo scored in the 65th minute to get his second goal making it 5-0 before Bayu Sanggiawan rounded up the scoring with a 69th minute goal.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousATP rankings: Nadal moves up, Djokovic slips

nextFRSC sets date to resume psychiatric test for traffic offenders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Why I withdrew my support for Jonathan’s re-election bid – Oshiomhole

Man sleeps with 57 women in 24 hours, ejaculated over 5ml sperm each round to set new world record

CBN boosts FOREX market with $413.5m as Naira remains stable

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements