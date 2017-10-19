Operation Crocodile Smile II: Army assure of maritime safety

The Nigerian Army has assured that the ongoing ‘Operation Crocodile Smile II’ in Cross River State will help to checkmate illegal activities along the Calabar maritime domain.

Major General Adeniyi Oyebade, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, gave the assurance on Thursday in Calabar during a working visit to the state to access the level of the exercise.

Oyebade was conducted round the operational annex of the exercise and within the Ikang Jetty in Bakassi by Brigadier General Ismaila Isa, the Commander of 13 Brigade, Calabar.

He said the operation was meant to provide support to other security agencies in the state to ensure peace and security across the state.

He said: “Because of the extensive maritime environment in this part of the country, we are working closely with the Navy in ensuring that our maritime environment is free from all sorts of criminality.

“As long as the state government and the people of the state are happy with what we are doing, we will continue to do so.

“I am here on the directives of the Chief of Army Staff to come and see what is going on and to give appropriate advice on the way forward.’

“From the briefing I have received, I think the operation is going on smoothly and we are very happy with that.

“The Nigeria Army, being the strongest of the service on ground; we will continue to play our role in ensuring that our society is safe.’’

Oyebade called on residents of the state to support the operation by availing the Army and other security agencies with timely and useful information that would help to curb crime.