Ondo Assembly confirms 15 commissioner nominees

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed 15 out of 16 commissioner nominees forwarded to it by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting that the Assembly started the screening of the 16 nominees on June 19, 2025 and concluded it on Friday.

Speaking at the plenary, the Speaker of the House of the Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji, advised the commissioners-designate not to abuse their respective offices.

Oladiji urged them to avoid personal interest and work for the best interest of the state, stating that the House would continue to play its oversight functions.

The speaker said that a commissioner-nominee, Abiola Olawoye, was absent for confirmation to attend to the state’s urgent assignment outside the country.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Ololade Gbegudu, who submitted the report of the Committee to the Whole House, said the committee was satisfied with the conduct and credentials of the commissioners-designate.

Gbegudu added that the commissioners-designate articulated clearly the understanding of the policies of the present administration in the state.

“They equally highlighted their various achievements in previous assignments as State officials and in other assignments they had undergone as well as their desire to do more if their appointment as State Commissioners are eventually confirmed,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the commissioner-designates, Sunday Olajide appreciated the lawmakers for doing a thorough job with sincerity, and promised to maintain a good relationship with all arms of government for the progress of the state.

Olajide thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 15 commissioners-designate are Alhaji Amidu Takuro, Olaolu Akindolire, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, Dr. Seun Osamaye, Adewale Akinlosotu, Ayodele Akande, Dr. Tob Loko, Idowu Ajanaku, and Johnson Alabi.

Others include Segun Omoyofunmi, Pastor Bola Ademuwagun, Leye Akinola, Dr. Banji Ajaka, and Adesoji Afolabi.

