Garba Shehu to launch book on Buhari’s administration

The Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, says arrangements have been concluded for the launch of a book on the administration of the former president.

He told newsmen in Abuja that the book, which he authored, was titled: “According to the President: Lessons from a presidential spokesman’s experience.”

The book, according to him, seeks to provide reading material to students of communication, journalism practitioners, and researchers on the lessons learned in his many years of presidential communications.

Shehu also said that the book, which chronicled the administration of the former president, was written to inspire students aspiring to have careers in journalism and public relations.

He said: “The book is not a personal biography, but a guide written to inspire students who aspire to have a career in journalism and public relations.

“It is also an authoritative account of what President Buhari did with his eight years in office.”

Shehu further stated that the book tried to build on what Femi Adesina, a former Special Adviser to the President on Media Publicity, and several others had written.

He added that the book was to authoritatively document the achievements and some of the historic decisions of the Buhari administration in eight years.

He said: “It brings President Buhari up close: How did he govern?

“What did he eat?

“And the clothes he wore for some occasions.”

Shehu added that the book was analytical and informative in its approach, saying it was packed with personal anecdotes.

He explained that the book shared experiences of a cross spectrum of reporters and editors in dealing with the author in his work as presidential spokesman.

According to him, it is not possible in a 260-page book to explain the significant works, policies and programmes undertaken by the administration in its eight years.

He, however, said that it was not in doubt that Buhari brought the country to a new pinnacle in the efforts to lay the foundation for a self-reliant Nigeria.

“These included bringing a culture of personal integrity and setting new benchmarks in transparency with the institution of the Treasury Single Account, Tax Identification Number (TIN), BVN, IPPS, Whistleblower, the usage of NIN number and the various other transparency-enhancing schemes,” he said.

