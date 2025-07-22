Okota Festival: Adams, others urge Southwest states to promote heritage sites to boost economy 

Ondo State government has been urged to prioritise promotion of cultural festivals and traditional heritage sites in the state as a means of preserving the identity of the people and boosting the economy.

The call was made by speakers at the 2025 Okota Festival organised by the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) in Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo State.

The speakers included the founder of OFF, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; the chairman, Akoko Northwest Council of Obas, the Owa of Ogbagi, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba Victor Adetona; and the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, HRM Oba Yisa Olanipekun.

They also called on state governments across the South West to intensify efforts at developing and maintaining such heritage sites, which the Almighty God has blessed Yorubaland with.

In his address, Iba Adams called on the Ondo State government to consider ways of promoting the Okota Festival and ensuring it is listed as one of the important festivals in Nigeria.

He said with such efforts, the Okota river site will one day become a world-acclaimed cultural heritage site and a global tourism destination like the Osun-Osogbo.

;PAdams noted that Yorubaland was blessed with beautiful tourism and historical heritage sites that can boost its economic fortunes and serve as a catalyst towards the development of the various host communities, and by extension, the states.

He observed that if the respective governments do the needful and develop the sites accordingly, they will attract tourists from all over the world.

He also charged traditional rulers across Yorubaland to step up their roles as custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“The state government and the traditional institutions need to do a lot more in promoting our culture and tradition.

“All over the world, there is obvious difference between religion, culture and tradition. And any race or people that abandons their culture and tradition, does so at their own peril.

“The essence of preserving our heritage and identity as a nation cannot be over-emphasised. We must take a cue from the Asian countries whose disposition to valuing their culture and identity has helped to enhance their technological development and advancement,” Adams said.

He appealed to all traditional rulers in Akoko land to rise to the occasion and join the train of prosperous people who promote and celebrate their deities and ancestors.

“As the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland and prominent son of Akoko land, I am ready to support any traditional ruler that is ready to promote the tradition and culture of his kingdom,” Iba Adams said.

In his comments, the Owa of Ogbagi, HRM Oba Adetona disclosed that he had taken a cue from Iba Adams’ promotion of culture and tradition by also kick-starting the annual celebration of a festival in his kingdom.

He, however, pleaded for support of the Ondo State government in order to institutionalise the festival and sustain it for years.

In similar vein, the Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Olanipekun called on the Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led government and the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Adesoji Afolabi, to support traditional rulers in the state in promoting culture and tradition.

Oba Olanipekun also appealed to the state government to return to the old ways of providing financial and material support to traditional stools in the state, noting that some Obas were struggling with the huge financial burdens of office.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the occasion, Honourable Ogunbi Abiodun, expressed delight at the successful organisation of the 2025 edition of the Okota Festival.

He pledged to host next year’s edition of the festival, and also tasked traditional rulers in Akokoland to keep praying for the progress of its sons and daughters.

The well attended festival featured the traditional Aje procession by maids. It also featured performances by various cultural groups, showcasing the rich tradition of the people. Some of the groups included the Arigidi-Akoko cultural troupe, the Edo State OPC troupe and the Okoye traditional group.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Eleriti of Eriti-Akoko, HRM Oba Ogunleye Amos Sunday; the Onimapara of Maparaland, HRM Oba Lateef Amodemaja; the Oluyani Iyani, HRM Oba Joel Daodu; the Onirun of Irunland, HRM Oba Samuel Agboola; and the Oloso of Oso-Ajowa, HRM Oba Jimoh Omoola.

Others are the Oluru of Uru-Ajowa, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ipinmoroti; the Alasa of Ilasa Kingdom, HRM Oba Ajayi Omolagba; the Onikun of Ikun-Oba Ekiti, HRM Oba Ibiyinka Timothy; the Alase of Ase, HRM Oba Ogidan Aderemi; and the Onisaga of Isaga-Abosule, HRM Oba Mudashiru Atanda Biliaminu, among others.

