Obi visits Indonesia, calls for structured, data-driven policies + Pictures

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has shared insights from his recent meetings with top Indonesian government officials, stressing the need for structured policies and decisive leadership to drive national development in Nigeria.

In a statement he posted on Monday via X.com, Obi detailed his engagements with former Indonesian Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Agung Laksono, former Vice President Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, and Minister of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions, Yandri Susanto, as part of his visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

During his discussions with Laksono, Obi said he gained valuable insights into Indonesia’s governance strategies under former Presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko Widodo, particularly in planning, execution, and measurable development in critical sectors.

He wrote, “My discussions with Agung Laksono provided valuable insights into the governance strategies of both administrations, detailing the planning, execution, and determination that drove Indonesia’s transformation.”

In his meeting with Jusuf Kalla, Indonesia’s only Vice President to have served under two different presidents, Obi noted that focused commitment and decisive leadership were key factors in achieving simultaneous development across all sectors.

“The achievements of both leaders were made possible through a focused commitment approach and decisive leadership,” Kalla told him.

The former Anambra governor said he also met with Susanto, Indonesia’s Minister of Villages and Development of Disadvantaged Regions, who highlighted the country’s rural development strategy under President Joko Widodo.

He explained that Indonesia had adopted a structured approach to village development, ensuring targeted progress in education, healthcare, and support for micro and small businesses.

The approach categorises villages from extremely underdeveloped to self-sufficient, allowing for a data-driven, strategic transformation.

Obi stressed that Nigeria could achieve inclusive and sustainable growth by adopting similar policies focused on rural development, industrialisation, and economic diversification.

“By adopting structured, data-driven policies, with political will and strategic execution, Nigeria can unlock its full potential and ensure no region is left behind,” he said.

