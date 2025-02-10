NDDC reacts to reported fight between Wike, its MD

The Niger Delta Development Commission has reacted to a media report of a fight between its Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The reaction was contained in a statement in the early hours of Monday by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Seledi Thompson-Wakama.

According to the statement by Thompson-Wakama: “The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been brought to reports circulating in online media platforms under a mischievous headline: ‘Uproar in NDDC As Ogbuku, Wike Fight Dirty.’

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. We are, therefore, constrained to respond to the false story claiming that ‘there is rumbling in the Commission following the jostle for the position of the Managing Director currently occupied by Dr Samuel Ogbuku.’

“To set the records straight, the NDDC Managing Director has a very cordial relationship not only with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, who is representing the region very well at the Federal Executive Council, FEC but also with all the leaders and key stakeholders in Niger Delta region.

“Obviously, the fake news reported on online media platforms is masterminded by those who want to create confusion among the NDDC board members and pit the MD against the FCT Minister.

“We also know that the perpetrators are attempting to drag the Senate President, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, into the phantom fray to present a crisis scenario in the NDDC and the entire region.

“The same group of people who see nothing good in the region are also peddling the rumour that Chief James Ibori is shopping for a replacement for the Board Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie.

“We urge the public to disregard the false stories spread by mischief makers to derail the various innovations introduced by the NDDC Board and Management under the Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

“It is rather curious that at a time the NDDC is busy pursuing innovative policies aimed at delivering services more efficiently to the people of the Niger Delta, some misguided and self-seeking individuals appear intent on distracting the Commission.

“It is disturbing that those who could rightly be described as the enemies of progress are concocting false narratives to the effect that the tenure of the NDDC board was ending.

“From all indications, those spreading this falsehood are all out to truncate the tenure of the NDDC Board, apparently because they are not happy that the board members are working harmoniously to deliver on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the people of the Niger Delta region.

“The truth, however, is that the current NDDC Governing Board was appointed for a four-year tenure, which started counting from August 29, 2023.

“What the naysayers, ostensibly propelled by the satanic Pull Him Down syndrome, fail to understand is that Dr Ogbuku was actually re-appointed to serve for a four-year term, and the law fully backed this.

“For the avoidance of doubt, section 4 of the NDDC Establishment Act provides that ‘a member of the board other than ex-efficio member, shall hold office for a term of four years at the first instance and may be reappointed for a further term of four years and no more’.

“Ordinarily, there should be no reason for people to split their hairs over when the Managing Director completes his tenure, especially as the team is delivering quality projects and programmes.

“The team spirit at the NDDC has been yielding dividends, and the management has been busy pursuing innovative policies aimed at delivering services more efficiently to the people of the Niger Delta.

“The management is consistently working hard to showcase the myriad of projects, many of which have been lined up for commissioning in the next week.

“What the detractors fail to realize is that a destabilised NDDC is a loss to the Niger Delta region. One of the causes of the poor development of the region has been traced to incessant changes in leadership.

“Under the current leadership, the NDDC is deliberately improving the transparency of its processes, leveraging technology to increase accountability and efficiency, consulting stakeholders frequently, engaging proactively, and being creative about programmes designed to uplift the people and the region.

“This is why we urge all men of goodwill who are particularly desirous about a sustained development of the Niger Delta region not to stand aloof and watch as some unscrupulous persons toy with the collective destiny of the region.

“The NDDC Governing Board must remain resolute and refuse to be distracted in its resolve to do things differently and make a difference in the Niger Delta region.

“We assure all Niger Delta leaders and its people that the NDDC board and management will continue to serve the general interest of the region. We also urge those bent on taking the region backwards to know that their agenda has failed and will continue to fail.

“The board and management are focused on development issues, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu envisioned, rather than being distracted by enemies of progress.

